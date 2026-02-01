HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump

India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 09:30 IST

x

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet. 

IMAGE: After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington needs "total access to the oil and to other things in their country.". Photograph: @WhiteHouse

Key Points

  • Trump said he has the 'great relationship' with the Venezuelan interim government
  • Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington '50 million barrels of oil' worth USD 5.2 billion
  • After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington would 'run' Venezuela during a transition and needs 'total access to the oil and to other things in their country.'

United States President Donald Trump said that China is "welcome" to buy Venezuelan oil and India already "made" a deal to buy the oil.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal."

"We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going, we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal. But China's welcome to come in and buy oil," he added.

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington "50 million barrels of oil" worth USD 5.2 billion, and he has agreed to that deal.

Addressing the press on the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald Trump Boulevard, Trump said, "We're dealing with the new President. We're dealing with a lot of the people who are running the country...They said, we have 50 million barrels of oil, and we have to get it processed immediately because we have no room. Will you take it? I said, we'll take it. It's equivalent to USD 5.2 billion."

Trump further commended the "great relationship" with the Venezuelan interim government, formed after the US captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation.

"We've had a great relationship with the people who are currently the Interim President and everybody else. A lot of pressure has been released," he said.

After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington would "run" Venezuela during a transition and needs "total access to the oil and to other things in their country."

Trump's comments also confirms recent report of New York-based news outlet Semafor that the US has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at USD 500 million.

According to the Semafor report, revenue from the oil sales is currently being held in bank accounts controlled by the US government, as indicated in Friday's order, according to the administration official. The main account, according to a second senior administration official, is located in Qatar.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Trump demands oil access as Venezuela seeks cooperation
Trump demands oil access as Venezuela seeks cooperation
Trump's Huge Venezuela Gamble
Trump's Huge Venezuela Gamble
Trump backs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil
Trump backs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil
India reacts to US' 500% tariffs bill for buying Russian oil
India reacts to US' 500% tariffs bill for buying Russian oil

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet0:53

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM1:34

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show0:39

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO