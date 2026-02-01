India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet.

IMAGE: After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington needs "total access to the oil and to other things in their country.". Photograph: @WhiteHouse

Key Points Trump said he has the 'great relationship' with the Venezuelan interim government

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington '50 million barrels of oil' worth USD 5.2 billion

After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington would 'run' Venezuela during a transition and needs 'total access to the oil and to other things in their country.'

United States President Donald Trump said that China is "welcome" to buy Venezuelan oil and India already "made" a deal to buy the oil.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal."

"We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going, we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal. But China's welcome to come in and buy oil," he added.

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington "50 million barrels of oil" worth USD 5.2 billion, and he has agreed to that deal.

Addressing the press on the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald Trump Boulevard, Trump said, "We're dealing with the new President. We're dealing with a lot of the people who are running the country...They said, we have 50 million barrels of oil, and we have to get it processed immediately because we have no room. Will you take it? I said, we'll take it. It's equivalent to USD 5.2 billion."

Trump further commended the "great relationship" with the Venezuelan interim government, formed after the US captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation.

"We've had a great relationship with the people who are currently the Interim President and everybody else. A lot of pressure has been released," he said.

After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington would "run" Venezuela during a transition and needs "total access to the oil and to other things in their country."

Trump's comments also confirms recent report of New York-based news outlet Semafor that the US has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at USD 500 million.

According to the Semafor report, revenue from the oil sales is currently being held in bank accounts controlled by the US government, as indicated in Friday's order, according to the administration official. The main account, according to a second senior administration official, is located in Qatar.