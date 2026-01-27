India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: January 27, 2026 12:32 IST
Last updated on: January 27, 2026 12:32 IST

The agreement will prove very helpful for you, Modi stated, adding that it will not only boost manufacturing in India but will also further expand the services sector.

Key Points

  • This will strengthen both global trade and the supply chain
  • This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and one third of the global trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Addressing the Indian Energy Week virtually, Modi congratulated all on the EU-India trade deal and said, "I am informing you about a big development â€¦ a significant agreement was signed between India and Europe yesterday (Monday)."

 

Mother of all deals

People are discussing it as a "mother of all deals", and this agreement has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians and crores of Europeans, he said.

"This is an excellent example of coordination between two economies of the world.

"This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and one third of the global trade," he said.

He suggested that the free trade agreement with the EU will complement agreements with Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

This will strengthen both global trade and the supply chain.

He congratulated the youth and all colleagues associated with sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, and shoes.

FTA will benefit both India and EU

The agreement will prove very helpful for you, he stated, adding that it will not only boost manufacturing in India but will also further expand the services sector.

"This free trade agreement will strengthen confidence in India for every business and every investor in the world.

"India is working extensively on global partnerships in all sectors," he said.

