Big thanks to President Trump from 1.4 billion Indians: Modi

Modi also said that President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was wonderful to speak with his 'dear friend President Trump' on Monday and said when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits people of the two countries and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his conversation with US President Donald Trump and thanked him for announcing a reduced 18% tariff on Made in India products.

Modi said closer cooperation between the two largest democracies would unlock major opportunities and benefit people in both countries.

While Trump claimed India would stop buying Russian oil and boost US imports, the Indian government has not yet officially confirmed the details

In a post on X, Modi also said that President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity and India fully supports his efforts for peace.

'Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,' he said.

'When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,' he added.

Modi said he looks forward to working closely with President Trump 'to take our partnership to unprecedented heights'.

Earlier, in a post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump referred to his conversation with Modi.

Trump said Modi was one of his greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country.

He also claimed that the prime minister had agreed to 'stop buying Russian Oil', and to buy much more from the United States.

The Indian government has for far not made any announcement about the trade deal with the United States.

Details from the Government of India are still awaited.

'It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine,' Trump said in his post.

'He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%,' he added.

Trump claimed India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff Barriers against the United States.

'They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to 'BUY AMERICAN', at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!' Trump added.

Modi had also spoken with President Trump in December last year, and the two leaders had agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.