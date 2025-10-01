HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will remain CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz

Will remain CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 01, 2025 20:27 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would complete full five-year term.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: Siddaramaiah/X

His statement came after some Congress leaders, including Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda, stated on Wednesday that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the next chief minister of the state.

"I will be the chief minister for full five-year term," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Reacting to the statements made by the Congress leaders, he said that many people speak about 'November revolution' since he will be completing his two-and-a-half-year tenure as chief minister.

 

 

At the time of Congress coming to power in May 2023, there were speculations about a 'pact' under which Siddaramaiah would lead the government for the first half of the five-year tenure, followed by Shivakumar for the remaining two-and-a-half years.

That first phase is set to end in November, now just a month away.

Siddaramaiah also maintained that he would toe the party line.

"What I say is whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it," he said.

On the speculation of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-Secular that he would not complete his five-year tenure, the CM said it would not come true.

Siddaramaiah said people had predicted that he would not be the chief minister for the second term but he became CM again.

Recalling the predictions made by the opposition during his previous term from 2013 to 2018, Siddarmaiah said people had said that he would lose his position and will not be able to present the budget after a crow sat on his car.

"I have not only presented budget but also completed my five-year tenure (from 2013 to 2018). Now again I have completed two-and-half years' tenure. I will be the chief minister for another two-and-a-half years," he asserted.

When asked whether he would perform Pushparchana during Dasara festival, the chief minister said, "Why shouldn't I do? He said he would perform the ritual next year as well."

There is a convention of chief ministers conducting Pushparchana during the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
