Home  » News » 'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's outburst goes viral

'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's outburst goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
July 26, 2025 13:52 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has caused a flutter by revealing that Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune is 'moving out' to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

A video of Pawar's angry outburst while inspecting civic works in Pimpri Chinchwad has gone viral.

"We are ruined. The entire IT park of Hinjewadi is moving out. It's going out of my Pune, out of Maharashtra to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, don't you care at all?" the Pune district guardian minister said while interacting with a local Sarpanch, Ganesh Jambhulkar.

 

Pawar reached Hinjewadi at 6 am to take stock of local issues like waterlogging and others.

He visited several areas in Pimpri Chinchwad.

While Pawar was inspecting the area, Jambhulkar confronted him and complained about local issues in the presence of the media.

"Temples are displaced when dams are constructed. You can say whatever you want, I'll listen, but I will do what I want to.

"We have been ruined. The entire IT Park of Hinjewadi is moving out. It's going out of my Pune and Maharashtra to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, don't you care at all? Why do I come here for inspections at 6 in the morning? I don't understand. There's no alternative but to take strict action," Pawar said while asking media persons to switch off their cameras.

Hinjewadi houses the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, a large tech and business park spread over 2,800 acres, built by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

The business park has offices of over 800 companies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
