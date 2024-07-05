News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Corruption allegations against me...: Ajit Pawar issues video

Corruption allegations against me...: Ajit Pawar issues video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 05, 2024 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to people to support him for development, asserting that he has stuck to his party ever since entering politics and that the allegations of corruption against him were never proved.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issues a video message defending his state budget. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks/X

“People are my only party. Whatever I do, their welfare is my top priority. I always think how people will benefit,” said the NCP leader in a video message.

Pawar's video message, appealing to the people to back him, comes amid speculations of discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Nationalist Congress Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, after its poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in the state.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti bagged just 17 of the state's 48 seats, with the BJP's tally coming down to nine from the 23 (it won in 2019). While the Sena got 9 seats, the NCP won only 1. By contrast, the MVA bloc of Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP won 30 seats.

 

Defending the budget he presented last week in the state legislature, Pawar said his detractors are abusing him because they don't want the fruits of development to reach the citizens.

He also claimed that corruption allegations against him have not yet been proved. They will never be, he asserted, accusing his critics of indulging in “dirty politics”.

He urged people to ignore politicians who only make speeches and instead, vote for those who work.

Those who work are criticised more, he said.

In July 2024, Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and aligned with the BJP and Shiv Sena to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

Later, he got the party name and symbol, leading to the outfit under Sharad Pawar being known as NCP-SP.

However, the uncle outsmarted Ajit Pawar in Lok Sabha polls by winning eight of the ten seats that his party contested.

Ajit Pawar's NCP got five seats to contest of which one was given to Mahayuti ally Mahadeo Jankar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Mo-Sha Want To Placate Ajit-Shinde
Why Mo-Sha Want To Placate Ajit-Shinde
Ajit flays BJP Min's 'defeat Sharad Pawar' remarks
Ajit flays BJP Min's 'defeat Sharad Pawar' remarks
'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'
'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
To strengthen Olympic bid, PM seeks athletes' inputs
To strengthen Olympic bid, PM seeks athletes' inputs
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul on UP stampede
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul on UP stampede
Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?
Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances