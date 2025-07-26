HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Some Maha ministers switched off phones fearing snooping: NCP-SP

Some Maha ministers switched off phones fearing snooping: NCP-SP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 26, 2025 09:51 IST

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar has claimed that some ministers in the Maharashtra government have switched off their phones out of fear that they are being tapped.

IMAGE: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar. Photograph: @RRPSpeaks/X

Hitting back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded proof of the allegations.

"Phone numbers of some ministers are not reachable. The whispers are that they have switched off their phones out of fear of being tapped. The coming days will tell whether this is a fact or mere whispers," Pawar stated on X on Friday.

 

Rohit Pawar, a second-time MLA from Karjat Jamkhed, is the general secretary of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.

"Everyone has the right to make allegations, but while doing so, they should give proof to substantiate the allegations," Ajit Pawar told reporters.

The phone tapping allegations surfaced amid claims by Shiv Sena-UBT that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and at least five to six ministers, most of them from Shiv Sena, headed by Eknath Shinde, may be sacked.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
