Home » News » West Bengal CEO Investigates Voter Enrolment Irregularities After TMC Complaint

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Following allegations of voter enrolment irregularities by the Trinamool Congress against the BJP, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has promised to review CCTV footage to investigate potential violations of electoral regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal promises to review CCTV footage after TMC alleges BJP misconduct in voter enrolment.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claims BJP submitted 30,000 Form 6 applications in violation of Supreme Court directives.

The CEO clarifies Form 6 is only for new voters and warns against false pretences in voter list applications.

All complaints regarding voter enrolment irregularities have been forwarded to Electoral Registration Officers for verification.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday promised to review the CCTV footage of his office after the Trinamool Congress alleged a BJP leader's representative brought a sackful of Form 6 there to enrol residents of other states as voters here.

Form 6 is filled for the inclusion of first-time voters in the electoral rolls or for shifting a voter from one constituency to another.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has alleged the BJP had submitted around 30,000 Form 6 to the state chief electoral officer (CEO's) office within a few hours in clear violation of Supreme Court directives.

After meeting the CEO on Monday, Banerjee said, "We have credible information that about 30,000 Form 6s were submitted to the CEO's office in six to seven hours today, in clear violation of Supreme Court directives."

He had claimed the CEO could not provide satisfactory replies and that the TMC would "not take it lying down".

CEO's Response to Allegations

Addressing the allegations, Agarwal said the poll panel was taking the complaints seriously and would investigate the matter.

"I will see where the agency has installed CCTV... I will check what is in the footage and then consider the matter further," he told a local TV channel.

The CEO clarified that individuals already on the adjudication list cannot apply through Form 6, which is meant solely for the inclusion of new names. All requests and complaints have been forwarded to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for verification, he said.

Agarwal also warned that those applying for inclusion of their names in the voters' list under false pretences would face legal consequences.