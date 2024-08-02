Wayanad rescuers use GPS, drone pictures to find survivors

Rescue teams on Friday used GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, including the last location of people who lived in the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad to help locate survivors, amidst accelerated search operations after the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge by the Army.

IMAGE: Boulders and debris cover an area at the epicenter of landslides Punchirimattam, Mundakkai in Wayanad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A family of four was rescued from an isolated house in an area near Padavetti Kunnu on the fourth day of the deadly landslides, giving hope to hundreds of rescuers, racing against time to search for survivors.

With nearly 300 persons still missing, the death toll is expected to go up.

As many as 205 people have died and 264 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of July 30.

Additionally, 133 body parts were also recovered, according to the Kerala Health Department.

The search and rescue operations that resumed early morning received an impetus as the Bailey bridge helped the rescue teams to move the heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets.

According to official sources, the extent of human loss will emerge when rescuers clear houses covered by debris and wooden logs using heavy machinery.

Authorities reported that many more body parts had been collected and genetic testing was underway to identify the remains.

Earlier in the day, Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said 300 people were still missing.

Around 40 rescue teams along with cadaver dogs are conducting search operations in six zones of the landslides-hit areas -- Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and riverbank (sixth), officials said.

The joint teams include personnel from the Army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard and Navy.

In addition to this, a three-pronged search operation has also been launched, focusing on the Chaliyar river.

The eight police stations, along the 40-km stretch of the river, have joined forces with local swimming experts to search for bodies that may have flown downstream or trapped along the riverbanks.

Simultaneously, another search operation is being conducted using a police helicopter.

Besides this, the Coast Guard, Navy, and Forest Department also jointly conducted a search operation focusing on the riverbanks and areas where bodies may be trapped.

District Collector Meghashree D R said GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, including the last location of people who lived in the landslide-hit areas, have been used to identify spots where search and rescue operations can be focused.

She also said aerial photographs taken by drones have helped identify GPS coordinates of specific search locations.

"We mapped this data and gave it to all the teams so that the search and rescue operations can proceed efficiently and speedily," she said.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan, a day ago, had said a drone-based radar from Delhi would arrive on Saturday to locate bodies buried in the mud.

He also said that currently, six dogs are assisting in the search operation and four more will join from Tamil Nadu.

The dogs are using their keen sense of smell to help find survivors trapped in the rubble.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who along with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is visiting the affected areas, said that he was going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as 'this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently'.

He also promised that the Congress party would build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the state health ministry has formed a Mental Health Disaster Management team to provide psychosocial support to survivors of the devastating landslide.

State Health Minister Veena George a 121-member team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, psychiatric social workers and counsellors was formed on Tuesday, soon after the disaster struck the hilly district of Kerala.

Amidst the despair, an elderly tea stall owner from Kollam, Subaida, has exemplified the expression of humanity. She selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension to help those who lost everything in the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad. She donated Rs 10,000 to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

"I had withdrawn the amount from the bank a few days ago to repay the interest on a loan. But then we saw on TV that contributions were being sought from everyone to help those who lost everything in the Wayanad landslides.

"My husband immediately asked me to go and give the money to the Collector. He said the interest payments could wait, as giving aid was more important. So, I went and deposited the money at the Collectorate here. I cannot go to Wayanad and help out in person," she said.