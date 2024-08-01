Massive Rescue Ops Underway In Wayanad

Rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad district resumed on Thursday, marking one of the largest efforts to save those stranded by the landslides that have hit the region.

The construction of a Bailey bridge to reconnect the isolated and landslide-hit areas reflects the scale of the emergency response required in this hilly district.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rains, struck Wayanad on Tuesday, claimed the lives of at least 288 people and leaving 1,000 injured.

The Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local emergency teams have launched a coordinated search and rescue operation to find people feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: 'Day 3, Rescue Operation in full swing at Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala led by ADGPI alongside Indian Navy, Indian Air Force _MCC & local rescue teams', here and below. Photograph: DefencePROkochi/X

Photograph: KDefencePROkochi/X

IMAGE: Bodies recovered are being moved to safer locations for further action by the civil administration. Photograph: DefencePROkochi/X

IMAGE: Dog squads are being used in the ongoing search and rescue operations. Photograph: Kind courtesy DefencePROkochi/X

IMAGE: Volunteers carry a body on a stretcher at a hospital. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry a body to an ambulance at a hospital. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows damaged houses at a landslide site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows rescuers searching for survivors amidst debris of damaged houses. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Families wait to claim the bodies of relatives at a hospital. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A Bailey Bridge is being constructed to facilitate quick evacuation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com