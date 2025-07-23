HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Waterlogging, traffic woes hit Delhi after heavy rain

Waterlogging, traffic woes hit Delhi after heavy rain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2025 12:17 IST

Waterlogging and traffic snarls crippled vehicular movement in Delhi during office hours after heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday morning, with the weather department issuing red and orange alerts for the hours ahead.

IMAGE: People wade through a flooded road in Delhi after the heavy rains. Photograph: ANI on X

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the primary weather station of the national capital, recorded 5.6 mm of rainfall between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, while other stations reported higher amounts -- Pragati Maidan recorded 16.6 mm, Pusa 10 mm, Janakpuri 9.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions affected several parts of Delhi, including South Delhi, South East Delhi, North Delhi, ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, Colony Road, and several other areas.

 

North West and South West Delhi are under an orange alert, which stands for "be prepared," while areas like South Delhi and North East Delhi are on red alert, indicating the need for maximum vigilance and prompt action.

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid travel, follow traffic updates, stay away from electric poles and wires, and avoid sheltering under trees.

The showers led to a dip in temperature, offering relief to people discomforted by the humid conditions.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
