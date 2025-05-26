HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far

May 26, 2025 17:47 IST

One person died in a lightning strike, while 48 people were rescued from inundated areas as heavy rains battered several places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday, the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

IMAGE: Waterlogging in Walkeshwar area of Mumbai after heavy rains on Monday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

"Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) have received heavy rainfall. Daund received 117 mm of rain in 24 hours, Baramati 104.75 mm, while 63.25 mm was recorded in Indapur," the statement said.

It said 25 houses partially collapsed in Baramati, while seven persons trapped in flooded areas were rescued.

"70 to 80 families have been shifted to safer places. Mobile services that were disrupted yesterday are now being restored," the CM's Office said.

 

Two persons were rescued from an inundated spot in Indapur in Pune district.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Phaltan in Satara district, which received 163.5 mm of rain.

"Thirty citizens were stranded near Dudhebavi village. They have been provided with accommodation and food facilities, it said.

In Solapur, which received 67.75 mm of rain in 24 hours, six citizens were trapped in floods in Malshiras taluka, the CMO said. They have been shifted to a safer place. Efforts are underway to rescue three people trapped in the Bhima river bed in Pandharpur, it said.

One person died after being struck by lightning in Raigad district, while the Mahad to Raigad Fort road has been closed due to heavy rains.

In Mumbai, 135.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours. The city received complaints of waterlogging in six locations, 18 incidents of short circuits, and five complaints of wall collapses. No injuries have been reported in the city so far, the CM's office said.

Municipal authorities, the fire brigade, Mumbai police, and other emergency services are on standby, while five NDRF teams have been stationed across the city for any emergency response, it said.

Immediate surveys have been ordered in affected areas, said the statement, adding that CM Fadnavis has been in constant touch with the chief secretary and the State Disaster Management Unit.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The CM's Office has assured that necessary steps are being taken to safeguard citizens and minimise the impact of the ongoing weather conditions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
