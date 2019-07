July 29, 2019 10:50 IST

The government has decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7.

According to reports, the 17th Lok Sabha has seen more than two dozen bills introduced by the government in the house, of which, most of them have passed. This is the best performance by any government in the opening and budget sessions in the last 15 years. But the success has come at a time when opposition parties have alleged the NDA government of bulldozing key bills.

