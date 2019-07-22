Watch LIVE! All the action from Parliament

July 22, 2019 10:57 IST

The government is considering extending the ongoing session of Parliament by at least two to three days to complete its legislative business.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha will discuss the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to empower the Central government to make rules to decide the tenure, salary, allowances and other terms of service of Information Commissioners of the Central Information Commission and also of State Information Commissions.

