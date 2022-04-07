Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

Parliament sources said both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were likely to be adjourned sine die on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the need to promote sports in India, while the Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, will also be tabled in the upper house.

