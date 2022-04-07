News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

By The Rediff News Bureau
April 07, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

 

Parliament sources said both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were likely to be adjourned sine die on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the need to promote sports in India, while the Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, will also be tabled in the upper house.

Watch all the action here, LIVE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
The Rediff News Bureau
Related News: Parliament
 
Print this article
When Chidambaram Met Shah
When Chidambaram Met Shah
'Opposition MPs have become agents of unrest'
'Opposition MPs have become agents of unrest'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
Want To Be An Investment Banker?
Want To Be An Investment Banker?
India logs 1,033 new Covid cases, 43 deaths
India logs 1,033 new Covid cases, 43 deaths
Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct
Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct
NEET-UG On July 17
NEET-UG On July 17
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

RS MPs sing, play guitar at colleagues' farewell

RS MPs sing, play guitar at colleagues' farewell

Have you seen our MPs this way?

Have you seen our MPs this way?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances