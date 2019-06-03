WATCH: Gujarat BJP MLA slaps, kicks woman

June 03, 2019 16:34 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in Gujarat was caught on camera kicking and thrashing a local Nationalist Congress Party woman leader, who approached him for resuming water supply to her locality in Ahmedabad district.

IMAGE: After the incident went viral, the BJP MLA Balram Thawani apologised to Neetu Tejwani, which she accepted. Photograph: ANI

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to demand action against Naroda constituency MLA Balram Thawani, who has apologised. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also condemned the incident.

The woman, Neetu Tejwani, told reporters the MLA slapped her so hard that she fell down, following which he started kicking and thrashing her.

A few days ago, the woman said, she had approached the BJP MLA's brother, Kishore Thawani, who is a local corporator, with the request to not disconnect the water supply of her locality in Naroda town as the legal process to restore it was underway. She claimed the corporator, too, abused and hit her.

Tejwani said when no action was taken even after four-five days, she went to the MLA's office in Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad city, along with other women of her locality.

"The MLA was not in the office. But his supporters started abusing me," the woman said.

"We shouted slogans against Kishore Thawani. Soon, Balram bhai arrived in a vehicle, came out, snatched the mobile phone from my hand and slapped me very hard. I fell down, after which he started kicking me. They hit me with a stick," she said.

"He kicked me in the stomach and put his boots on my face. There were six-seven more people. When my husband tried to stop him, his men came out from the office and started thrashing my husband," the woman said.

WATCH: Caught on cam BJP MLA thrashes woman NCP leader in Gujarat

Following an uproar, the legislator apologised for his action and claimed that he was attacked by the group when he was telling them to meet him on Monday.

Thawani said he went to the woman's residence to seek apology, claiming that she had tied 'rakhi' on his wrist and pardoned him.

"I apologised and we have resolved the issue. I told my sister (Tejwani) to pardon me for my action. I've promised her that I will stand by her," he said.

"It happened unintentionally. I did not intend to harm or insult anyone. I will rectify the mistake and will even say sorry to her," the MLA said.

Earlier, he alleged that the woman and her husband, who are NCP leaders, came to attack him in a "pre-planned manner". "I had requested them to come tomorrow morning to resolve their complaint. I am very sorry for the mistake."

The Congress, meanwhile, sought action against the MLA and demanded apology from the BJP and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"Even 12 hours after the video went viral, the chief minister and the police are silent," Congress state president Amit Chavda said.

WATCH: BJP MLA says he's ready to apologise

NCP leader Jayant Bosky demanded suspension of the MLA from the Assembly as well as his expulsion from the BJP.

"We have talked to the woman who is associated with the NCP.... We will appeal, protest and fight against this," Bosky said.

State BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya termed the incident "shameful" and said his party strongly condemned it.

"As soon as Jitubhai Vaghani (state BJP president) saw the video, he sought explanation from the MLA and asked him to apologise," Pandya said.

"Such violence should not happen in Gandhi's Gujarat. As public representatives, they should behave properly with the public. The party has taken the matter seriously," he claimed.

A probe based on complaints filed by both sides was underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police Neeraj Badgujar said.

"Both the sides have lodged complaint of rioting and assault, and police are investigating the case," Badgujar said.