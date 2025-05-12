HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt

Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 14:23 IST

x

The Congress on Monday urged the Centre to clarify whether it is open to third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue, warning that such as stance could potentially violate the Simla Agreement.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting in New Delhi on May 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The grand old party pointed to US President Donald Trump's daily statements, claiming that he was intervening in the matter, and said a clarification from the union government on the matter was inevitable.

While addressing a party programme in New Delhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the party wants to know whether there has been a shift in the country's foreign policy, and therefore the matter has to be taken up in the Parliament at the earliest.

Questions are now being raised if the Simla Agreement has been violated.

"Was the Simla Agreement, which rejects any third-party involvement in the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, violated? Trump has been making statements daily, claiming that he has intervened in the matter. We need the government's clarification," Venugopal said.

"The Congress party has asked the Prime Minister of India to urgently convene Parliament to discuss these issues. This is not to blame anyone or put them on trial."

 

The Congress party also called for a special session of Parliament to evaluate the situation in detail, to identify any mistakes that were made, and to ensure that they are not repeated in the future.

"We must get answers to these questions in order to rectify lapses and mistakes, and to continue our fight against Pakistan without fail," he added.

His comments came after India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to halt military actions on land, air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

There were violations of the agreement as Pakistan resorted to cross-border firing within hours of its announcement.

According to Venugopal, the country is going through a very serious situation, and the Congress, the INDIA alliance, and the entire opposition firmly stand behind the union government and the Indian Army in their strong fight against terrorism.

The leader also mentioned that in recent days, both the country and the world have recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had firmly opposed third-party intervention in the Kashmir issue.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all military actions, following the most severe confrontation between the two countries in decades.

The escalation was triggered by a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which left 26 dead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
Is it time...: Cong slams BJP for criticising UPA's approach
Is it time...: Cong slams BJP for criticising UPA's approach
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
After The Ceasefire: What Can India Expect?
After The Ceasefire: What Can India Expect?
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

VIDEOS

'Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags'4:36

'Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags'

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani spotted enjoying dinner date in Mumbai1:07

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani spotted enjoying dinner...

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to Pakistan2:10

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD