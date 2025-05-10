Is it time to do politics?: Cong slams BJP for criticising UPA's approach

The Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday for accusing the previous United Progressive Alliance government of acting with "passivity" in responding to terror attacks and said the ruling party and the government must clarify whether it is time to play politics instead of giving a message of unity.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the ruling BJP for putting out a social media post criticising the previous UPA government and said the "petty attempt to divide us politically is deplorable".

The opposition party's criticism came after the BJP hit out at the UPA government's approach in dealing with Pakistan.

"The message to the enemies is loud and clear. Don't mess with us! Unlike the UPA regime's passivity, New India has no patience for futile peace talks," the BJP said in a post on X and shared a video montage to claim that while talks followed terror attacks during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, this has changed under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tagging the post on the microblogging platform, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "So do we have to do politics now? Is it time to do politics? Doesn't the government need the support of the opposition?

"Do we not have to give a message of unity now? The government and BJP should clarify," Khera said in his post in Hindi.

Tagging the BJP's post on X, Tharoor said, "At a time when the nation stands united as Indians, this petty attempt to divide us politically is deplorable. Our government has learned the futility of past approaches the hard way -- after inviting Pakistan to participate in the investigation of the Pathankot blasts in 2016. It is only then that it took to the path of military action, carefully calibrated and maturely conducted. This advertisement is neither appropriate nor mature. Delete it, please, @BJP4India. Jai Hind."