No knowledge: K'taka DGP on stepdaughter Ranya Rao's role in gold smuggling

The director general of police of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, Ramachandra Rao, on Thursday denied any knowledge of his stepdaughter Ranya Rao's alleged involvement in gold smuggling, calling the situation "unimaginable".

IMAGE: Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Photograph: Courtesy @RanyaRao/X

Authorities seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at the Kempegowda international airport here recently. Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, according to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

In a press statement, Rao expressed deep distress over the incident, saying his reputation has been tarnished irreparably.

He emphasised his lifelong dedication to honesty, integrity and discipline and said his commitment to public service has always been his priority.

It is deeply distressing that, despite this lifelong dedication, my reputation and family's future are now being tarnished by something beyond our control, the top police official said.

"I understand that in speculative times like these, my years of hard work may be unfairly associated with these events."

Rao further said, "I ask all of you to recognise that I too am a grieving parent. I had no knowledge of such an unimaginable situation unfolding in my life. I respectfully ask from everyone, fairness towards both myself and my family."

The DGP assured that if any laws were violated by Ranya, legal action would be taken.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

According to DRI, the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.