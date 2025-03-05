HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kannada actress arrested with 15 kg gold is DGP's daughter

Kannada actress arrested with 15 kg gold is DGP's daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 11:07 IST

x

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao at the Bengaluru International Airport after she was found in possession of 14.8 kg of gold, officials said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Courtesy, Ranya Rao/Facebook

Following her arrest on Monday night, she was presented before an economic offences court, which remanded her to 14 days in judicial custody, they added.

According to officials, Rao had arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight and had been under surveillance due to her frequent international travel.

 

Investigators revealed that she had allegedly smuggled the gold by wearing a significant portion of it and concealing gold bars in her clothing.

Authorities grew suspicious after noticing that she had travelled to Dubai four times in 15 days, prompting a targeted operation upon her return.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the actress may have attempted to use her connections to bypass customs checks.

Reports indicate that upon landing, she allegedly claimed to be the daughter of Karnataka's director general of police and contacted local police personnel to escort her home.

Officials are now probing whether any law enforcement officers, including her IPS relative, were aware of her activities or were misled into assisting her. After her arrest, Rao was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru's HBR Layout for questioning.

Authorities are investigating whether she was acting alone or was part of a larger smuggling network operating between Dubai and India.

Rao, known for her role opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in Maanikya (2014), has also appeared in a few other South Indian films.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gold smuggling: DRI nabs Air India Exp crew member
Gold smuggling: DRI nabs Air India Exp crew member
Prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case abducted?
Prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case abducted?
Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns
Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns
How Covid Spiked Gold Smuggling
How Covid Spiked Gold Smuggling
Booming business: How gold is SMUGGLED into India
Booming business: How gold is SMUGGLED into India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 2

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

webstory image 3

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

VIDEOS

Shama Mohamed congratulates Team India, lauds Virat Kohli 0:21

Shama Mohamed congratulates Team India, lauds Virat Kohli

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi3:06

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi

Trump reaches the US Parliament, huge applause in welcome6:25

Trump reaches the US Parliament, huge applause in welcome

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD