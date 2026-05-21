Wanted for 12 yrs, Guj murder convict built career in Bollywood, web series

In 2014, the Gujarat high court granted the convict a 30-day parole. However, after he failed to surrender, the HC declared him a parole jumper in July that year.

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A murder case convict, who jumped parole in 2014 and started doing supporting roles in Bollywood films, including those made by prominent production houses, after changing his identity, was arrested in Ahmedabad 12 years later, police said on Thursday.

Key Points The crime branch arrested the convict, Hemant Modi (53), on Wednesday near a metro rail station in Ahmedabad.

He was serving a sentence of life imprisonment in the Mehsana District Jail.

Beyond the screen, he remained active in theatre, performing in plays such as 'Yugpurush' and 'Gandhi Viruddh Godse'.

Despite his public-facing career in films, web series and serials, he successfully evaded authorities until the recent detection by the crime branch.

The crime branch arrested the convict, Hemant Modi (53), on Wednesday near a metro rail station in Ahmedabad, they said.

A case of murder and rioting was registered against Modi in Ahmedabad in 2005. In 2014, the Gujarat high court granted him a 30-day parole. However, after he failed to surrender, the HC declared him a parole jumper in July that year, a release issued by the city crime branch said.

He was serving a sentence of life imprisonment in the Mehsana District Jail, it said.

After jumping parole, he changed his name and started working as a supporting actor, doing various roles in Hindi and Gujarati films, web series and plays in both the languages, it added.

"During his 10 years on the run, Modi maintained a highly active and visible career in the entertainment industry, appearing in major Bollywood productions such as "Thugs of Hindostan" alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" with Ranveer Singh"," the official release said.

Beyond the screen, he remained active in theatre, performing in plays such as "Yugpurush" and "Gandhi Viruddh Godse". Despite his public-facing career in films, web series and serials, he successfully evaded authorities until the recent detection by the crime branch, it said.

Hailing from Naroda in Ahmedabad, he was traced to a residence near the Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad around 1 pm on Wednesday, the police said.

The crime branch will hand him over to Mehsana District Jail so that he serves the remainder of his sentence.

The 2005 case against Modi was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 147 and 148 (rioting and rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), along with section 135(1) of the Bombay Police Act related to violation of police prohibitory orders.