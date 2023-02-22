Want To See Latest Russian Weapons?

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) opened in Abu Dhabi this week.

The event, which will last for five days, is seeing participation from more than 1,350 companies that includes Russia.

IMAGE: Russian weapons at NAVDEX, here, below, below and below.

IMAGE: Russian helicopters on display.

IMAGE: A visitor checks a weapon. All Photographs : Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: An unmanned naval boat seen during a joint demonstration conducted by Israel and the United Arab Emirates, here and below.

IMAGE: A military vehicle.

IMAGE: Airshow in progress, here and below.

IMAGE: Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi at the exhibition.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com