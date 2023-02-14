US brings 2 B-1B Lancer 'The Bone' heavy bomber jets to Aero India

Two B-1B Lancer supersonic heavy bomber jets of the US Air Force on Tuesday joined the American exhibits at Aero India at the Yelahanka air base, in a reflection of the deeper strategic ties between the two countries.

Nicknamed "The Bone", the B-1B Lancer is a long-range, multi-mission, conventional bomber capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward deployed locations.

The bomber carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force and is considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force, American officials said.

On Monday, the US Air Force's two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero India, triggering huge interests and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event. It was for the first time the F-35 stealth aircraft landed in India.

The arrival of the B-1B Lancers and the F-35 jets came against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine and renewed resolve by India and the US to further consolidate their defence and security partnership.

The 14th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and it saw the participation of over 700 defence firms and representatives of around 100 countries.

"The B-1 offers flexible options to senior leaders and combatant commanders. Greater integration with our allies and partners throughout the region is a positive step towards greater interoperability," said Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs.

In February 2021, the B-1B landed in India for the first time and conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India that year. The aircraft was escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter.

The return of the long-range, supersonic, heavy bomber to India to participate in Aero India underscores the importance the US places on the growing strategic partnership with India, a readout by the US side said.

"We are happy to have the B1 in India for the second time. These bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam and then to India just to add another exciting dimension to Aero India," said Rear Admiral Michael Baker, defence attache at the US embassy in Delhi.

"It's a long mission to travel from the continental US to the Indian Ocean; but it was worth it to be part of the biggest air show in the region hosted by our major defence partner, India," he said.

"The US and India continue to deepen defence cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together," Baker added.

Throughout the week, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo is conducting daily aerial demonstrations, showcasing the capability of one of the US Air Force's lead fighter jets.

The US Navy's F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters are on static display at Yelahanka Air Force Base.

The US companies which participated at Aero India include Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Lockheed Martin, Pratt and Whitney, TW Metals, LLC, and United Performance Metals.