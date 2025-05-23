Want To Buy Napoleon's Saber?

Sotheby's is hosting an auction titled Napoleon: Une collection historique on June 25, 2025 in Paris.

This exceptional sale features a collection amassed over more than 40 years by collector Pierre-Jean Chalençon.

IMAGE: The saber that Napoleon ordered for his personal use from the arquebusier Nicolas-Noel Boutet in 1802 is displayed before its auction, here and below. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: A Drouot employee holds the saber, here and below. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: A person gestures at Napoleon's sleeve from his red velvet suit ahead of Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong, May 23, 2025. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: Napoleon's campaign bed. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A person stands next to Napoleon Bonaparte's campaign bed. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A security personnel stands next to Napoleon's throne. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A man looks at the painting Napoleon at the Saint-Bernard Pass by Jacques-Louis David. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff