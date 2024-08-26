News
Rediff.com  » News » Centre to create 5 new districts in Ladakh

Centre to create 5 new districts in Ladakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 26, 2024 12:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on 'X', Shah said in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Union Home Ministry has decided to create the five new districts.

"The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," he said.

 

The home minister said the Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.

Ladakh was made a UT after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs on August 5, 2019. The other UT is Jammu and Kashmir.

On that day five years ago, the Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, was also abrogated.

Being a UT, Ladakh comes under the direct administrative control of the Union home ministry.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'If a Congress govt comes, we have a lot of hope'
Ladakhi outfits bring statehood protest to Delhi
The Unique Polling Station In Ladakh
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism
BJP withdraws J-K candidates list hours after release
'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat
