Wah! The Super Moon!

Glimpses of the Super Moon rising over skylines and landmarks of the world.

Also known as the Blue Moon and Sturgeon Moon, it is the first of four Super Moons expected this year.

The phenomenon occurs when a full moon coincides with the time of the year when the Moon is closest to the Earth.

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises next to the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon's glow illuminates the Temple of Poseidon. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises over the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkiye. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises behind the Juscelino Kubitschek Memorial in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon is pictured from Kongekajen in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises in Dortmund, Germany. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises over the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises behind the Belgrade waterfront in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to watch the Super Moon in the White Sand National Park near Alamogordo, New Mexico, USA. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon visible next to the 123-story Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

IMAGE: The Super Moon illuminates Seoul's cityscape. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

IMAGE: An aircraft passes in front of the Super Moon as seen from Parliament Hill in London. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

