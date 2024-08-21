News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Wah! The Super Moon!

Wah! The Super Moon!

By REDIFF NEWS
August 21, 2024 19:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of the Super Moon rising over skylines and landmarks of the world.

Also known as the Blue Moon and Sturgeon Moon, it is the first of four Super Moons expected this year.

The phenomenon occurs when a full moon coincides with the time of the year when the Moon is closest to the Earth.

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises next to the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon's glow illuminates the Temple of Poseidon. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises over the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkiye. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises behind the Juscelino Kubitschek Memorial in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon is pictured from Kongekajen in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises in Dortmund, Germany. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises over the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon rises behind the Belgrade waterfront in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather to watch the Super Moon in the White Sand National Park near Alamogordo, New Mexico, USA. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon visible next to the 123-story Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Super Moon illuminates Seoul's cityscape. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aircraft passes in front of the Super Moon as seen from Parliament Hill in London. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Priyanka, Malti Marie Look For Supermoon
Priyanka, Malti Marie Look For Supermoon
When Sturgeon Moon Lit The Sky
When Sturgeon Moon Lit The Sky
PIX: Super Blood Moon is just WOW!
PIX: Super Blood Moon is just WOW!
India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate
India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate
ATP Slammed Over Sinner's Doping Let-Off
ATP Slammed Over Sinner's Doping Let-Off
1st Test: England bowlers unleash fury on SL batters
1st Test: England bowlers unleash fury on SL batters
'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'
'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'

More like this

The Most FANTASTIC Pix You Will See!

The Most FANTASTIC Pix You Will See!

Blue Moon Lights Up The Sky

Blue Moon Lights Up The Sky

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances