Rediff.com  » News » Blue Moon Lights Up The Sky

Blue Moon Lights Up The Sky

By REDIFF NEWS
August 31, 2023 17:12 IST
The Super Blue Moon lit the skies in Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Srinagar and Bhopal on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

It's not actually a blue moon neither does it coincides with the phrase 'Once in a blue moon'.

Sometimes smoke or dust in the air may cause scattered red wavelengths of light to make the Moon appear more blue than usual.

Due to the elliptical orbit of the moon around earth we have super moons at a point closest to earth known as the moon's perigee.

 

IMAGE: People watch the Blue Moon behind Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: As the moon rises, the Temple of Poseidon can be seen. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A full moon. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Blue Moon rises behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A plane flies by as the Blue Moon rises. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another look at the Blue Moon rising behind the Pyramids. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A long shot of the full moon. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The moon pictured over the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Blue Moon lights up the sky in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Blue Moon can seen from under a tree in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
