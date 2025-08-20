HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
VP poll: Flanked by Modi, NDA candidate files nomination

August 20, 2025 13:05 IST

National Democratic Alliance candidate C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi submits nomination papers of NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan to Rajya Sabha Secretary General. Photograph: @BJP4India/X

Modi, flanked by Radhakrishnan and senior NDA leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice presidential election.

The four sets of nomination papers have Modi, Singh, Shah and Janata Dal-United leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh as lead proposers.

 

The returning officer examined the nomination papers following which Radhakrishnan signed a register. The returning officer then handed over an acknowledgement slip of the nomination papers to the prime minister.

Modi, Shah, senior ministers Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan and other NDA leaders, including Telugu Desam Party leader and Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilasleader Chirag Paswan escorted Radhakrishnan to the office of the returning officer in Parliament.

Earlier, Radhakrishan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders at Prerna Sthal, which houses statues of iconic personalities, in Parliament complex.

Radhakrishnan, whose election as Vice President is a certainty, was accompanied by Union ministers and other leaders from the BJP-led alliance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
