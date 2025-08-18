HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Welcome Maha guv's bid for VP polls with open mind but...: Raut

Welcome Maha guv's bid for VP polls with open mind but...: Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 18, 2025 15:33 IST

x

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said his party welcomes with an open mind the candidacy of Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan for the post of vice president but remained non-committal on supporting him as "he is an NDA candidate".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor and NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 18, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We are happy that he is the vice presidential candidate. Before him (then Maharashtra governor) Shankar Dayal Sharma was vice president and went on to become the president. When any person linked to Maharashtra is selected for such a constitutional post, we welcome it with an open mind," Raut told reporters in New Delhi.

"But he (Radhakrishnan) is an NDA candidate and Shiv Sena-UBT is a part of the INDIA bloc," Raut pointed out.

 

The Rajya Sabha MP said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal spoke to Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray over the opposition's candidate for the vice-president's election next month.

When Thackeray had come to New Delhi last week, there was a deliberation on the VP candidate and he conveyed his opinion to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, said Raut.

"We will discuss it (the opposition candidate) with Kharge (on Monday). I do not feel the Shiv Sena-UBT should have any independent stand on this issue because Radhakrishnan is an NDA nominee and we have to take a different decision as INDIA bloc with consensus," he said.

If the INDIA bloc and NDA develop consensus then Shiv Sena-UBT will also be part of that process, Raut added.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Tamil Nadu with a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background, was on Sunday named the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consulting the party's allies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Meet India's Vice Presidents
Meet India's Vice Presidents
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Films

webstory image 2

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

webstory image 3

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?

VIDEOS

Mumbai on Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood and Traffic Chaos1:52

Mumbai on Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood and...

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging1:36

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger...

Kishtwar Flood Rescue: Terrain Vehicles on the Frontline3:59

Kishtwar Flood Rescue: Terrain Vehicles on the Frontline

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV