HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi seeks unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as VP

Modi seeks unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as VP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 19, 2025 11:31 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, for unanimous election of NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, as he praised his life of public service at a meeting of the ruling alliance MPs.

IMAGE: NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Radhakrishnan was felicitated at the meeting of MPs here by their top brass, including Prime Minister Modi and several BJP allies.

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that Modi, in his address, appealed to various parties, especially the Opposition, to back Radhakrishnan to ensure that he is elected unanimously.

 

Modi introduced the Maharashtra governor, who is a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, to the NDA MPs, citing his long public life in which he served ably in different capacities.

In his speech, Modi also raised the issue of Indus Waters Treaty and slammed the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for signing the agreement with Pakistan without taking Parliament or his Cabinet into confidence.

Nehru did to burnish his own image at the cost of the interest of the country, he said, according to sources.

Over 80 per cent of the waters was allowed to be used by Pakistan, he noted.

The Modi government has put the treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The prime minister said his government has been undoing the sins of that era, the sources added.

Nehru later told a colleague that he had believed that the agreement will help resolve other issues with Pakistan but it did not happen, he noted,

Modi also spoke of the S&P Global Ratings recent decision to upgrade India's long-term sovereign credit rating, saying it highlights the country's sound economy and will draw more investment.

Rijiju said Radhakrishnan (67) has led a simple life away from any controversy or taint, stressing that his election as vice president will be a matter of delight for the entire country.

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
Welcome Maha guv's bid for VP polls but...: Raut
Welcome Maha guv's bid for VP polls but...: Raut
VP poll: AIADMK urges TN MPs to back Radhakrishnan
VP poll: AIADMK urges TN MPs to back Radhakrishnan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why You Need To Know What VO₂ Max Is: 10 Facts

webstory image 2

Rain 101: Meet the Types of Rain!

webstory image 3

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

VIDEOS

PM Modi felicitates NDA candidate for VP post, CP Radhakrishnan at NDA Parliamentary Party meet1:26

PM Modi felicitates NDA candidate for VP post, CP...

Long-Term Impact Of Violence Hits Manipur Agriculture, Farmers Suffer3:36

Long-Term Impact Of Violence Hits Manipur Agriculture,...

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025 Crown2:08

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025 Crown

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV