Voter's name appears 6 times on list in Maha district

A woman's name was found six times in the electoral roll of Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting poll officials to remove the duplicate entries following due process.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

The woman, Sushma Sanjay Gupta, resides in the Nallasopara area and her name was found half a dozen times in the roll during verification process.

The Palghar District Election Officer, in an official release issued on Saturday, clarified on Gupta's name appearing in the voter list of 132 Nallasopara assembly constituency at multiple locations.

The verification of the voter list revealed the entries were made due to repeated applications filed after the first one was not confirmed as completed. A reply regarding this was given on October 22, said the release.

Gupta had applied for voter registration online using Form No. 6 around January 2024. She believed she would quickly receive an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), but upon not receiving it, she mistakenly filled out Form No. 6 again online, it said.

Out of the 6 entries in the voter list, five were found to be duplicates, according to the release.

These duplicate entries have been removed from the Nallasopara voter list and only one name remains on the roll, it said.

The voter registration officer has been instructed to strictly verify the list regarding duplicate registrations and to file Form No. 7 for deletion as per rules, stated the release by Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, District Election Officer, Palghar.