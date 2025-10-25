HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Voter's name appears 6 times on list in Maha district

Voter's name appears 6 times on list in Maha district

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 25, 2025 19:06 IST

x

A woman's name was found six times in the electoral roll of Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting poll officials to remove the duplicate entries following due process.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

The woman, Sushma Sanjay Gupta, resides in the Nallasopara area and her name was found half a dozen times in the roll during verification process.

The Palghar District Election Officer, in an official release issued on Saturday, clarified on Gupta's name appearing in the voter list of 132 Nallasopara assembly constituency at multiple locations.

 

The verification of the voter list revealed the entries were made due to repeated applications filed after the first one was not confirmed as completed. A reply regarding this was given on October 22, said the release.

Gupta had applied for voter registration online using Form No. 6 around January 2024. She believed she would quickly receive an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), but upon not receiving it, she mistakenly filled out Form No. 6 again online, it said.

Out of the 6 entries in the voter list, five were found to be duplicates, according to the release.

These duplicate entries have been removed from the Nallasopara voter list and only one name remains on the roll, it said.

The voter registration officer has been instructed to strictly verify the list regarding duplicate registrations and to file Form No. 7 for deletion as per rules, stated the release by Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, District Election Officer, Palghar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Can anyone vote twice in same election? Ex-CEC answers
Can anyone vote twice in same election? Ex-CEC answers
EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
Unlimited cases like Minta Devi: Rahul on 'vote chori' claim
Unlimited cases like Minta Devi: Rahul on 'vote chori' claim
'Daadi bana diya': '124-year-old' Minta Devi on Bihar SIR
'Daadi bana diya': '124-year-old' Minta Devi on Bihar SIR
Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn
Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

Pushkar Fair Sensation! 31-Month-Old 'Nagina' Valued at Rs 1 Crore1:59

Pushkar Fair Sensation! 31-Month-Old 'Nagina' Valued at...

Kashmir's Fish Farmer Who Turned Water into Wealth4:28

Kashmir's Fish Farmer Who Turned Water into Wealth

King Charles welcomes Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle 0:43

King Charles welcomes Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO