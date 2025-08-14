HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like 'vote chori': EC to Oppn

August 14, 2025 14:13 IST

Amid relentless attacks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged voter data fudging, the Election Commission on Thursday said instead of creating false narrative by using "dirty phrases" like 'vote chori', proof should be given.

IMAGE: Yuth Congress workers put up ‘vote-theft’ posters outside the Election Commission of India's office in New Delhi . Photograph: @IYC_X

In a statement, the EC said the law for "one person one vote" is already is existence since the first elections in 1951-1952.

"If anyone has any proof of any person actually voting twice in any election, it should be shared with ECI with a written affidavit rather than colouring all the electors of India as 'chor' without any proof," it said.

 

The poll authority said that by trying to create a false narrative by using "dirty phrases" like "vote chori" for Indian electors, is not only a direct attack on the crores of Indian electors but also an assault on the integrity of lakhs of election staff.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, last week cited data to allege that more than one lakh votes were 'stolen' in the Mahadevpura assembly constituency of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections, resulting in the defeat of a Congress candidate.

The Election Commission had directed Gandhi to give a written declaration on his claims.  

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
