Home  » News » After SC direction, EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list

After SC direction, EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list

Source: PTI
August 18, 2025 14:44 IST

The Election Commission on Monday came out with the names of 65 lakh people who were removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, officials said.

IMAGE: The Electoral Registration Officer provides information to voters under the intensive revision program of the voter list in Bihar. Photograph: @Saran_dm/X

The development came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

The EC is publishing the names of 'ASD' (Absentee, Shifted, and Dead) voters across polling booths, and is likely to do so online as has been directed by the apex court, they said.

 

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, ASD lists have been displayed at polling booths in Rohtas, Begusarai, Arwal and other places.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
