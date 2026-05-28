Voter ID, Aadhaar Cards Found At TMC Office In Kolkata

Hundreds of voter ID and Aadhaar cards were allegedly discovered at a TMC office in Kolkata, raising concerns about potential voter suppression during recent elections.

Key Points Voter ID, Aadhaar, and ration cards allegedly found at a TMC office in Kolkata.

BJP alleges the cards were withheld to prevent people from voting in the recent elections.

A local resident claims to have found his missing Aadhaar card among the recovered documents.

The TMC office in Tangra has reportedly been abandoned since the election results were declared.

Police are examining the matter, but no formal complaint has been lodged yet regarding the recovered documents.

A large number of voter ID, Aadhaar and ration cards were allegedly recovered from a local TMC office in Kolkata's Tangra area on Thursday, police said.

Nearly 300 identity documents were found inside an almirah at the party office located in Tangra Second Lane in ward no 57, they said.

Allegations of Voter Suppression

BJP workers claimed the cards had been deliberately kept at the office to stop people from exercising their franchise.

"Everything is coming out in the open now. These cards were allegedly withheld so that people could not cast their votes," a BJP member alleged.

Resident Recovers Missing Aadhaar Card

A local resident, Soumen Vicky Das, claimed that his Aadhaar card had gone missing before the elections, and he found it among the recovered documents at the party office.

"My Aadhaar card had disappeared before the polls. I came here and recovered it from among the seized documents," he told reporters.

TMC Office Abandoned After Election Results

Local claimed that no TMC workers had been seen at the office since the election results were declared on May 4.

"People from the locality entered the office after it had remained abandoned for days and found the documents," a local claimed.

The TMC did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Police said no formal complaint had yet been lodged, but the matter was being examined.