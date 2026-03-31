TMC-backed BLOs clash with police in Kolkata over voter list row

Accusations of voter list manipulation have ignited tensions in Kolkata, as Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters clash over alleged illegal voter enrolment ahead of upcoming elections.

IMAGE: BLOs and assistant workers check and collect the enumeration forms as residents queue up to submit the forms for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls at Ghogomali, Siliguri, in West Bengal, November 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tension arose outside the Kolkata CEO office due to allegations of voter list manipulation.

The Trinamool Congress and BJP are trading accusations regarding illegal voter enrolment using Form 6.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Protesters allege that the BJP is attempting to enrol voters from other states in West Bengal.

Police intervened to control the crowd, leading to a scuffle and heightened security measures.

Tension prevailed outside the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office here on Tuesday after a confrontation broke out between Trinamool Congress-backed booth-level officers (BLOs) and the police over allegations of voter list manipulation.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had earlier in the day visited the office of the CEO to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of instigating unrest, a senior police officer said.

Shortly after his departure, the situation escalated when protests erupted over the alleged misuse of Form 6 for voter registration, he added.

According to the allegations, Form 6 was being used to enrol voters from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into West Bengal's electoral rolls.

Police intervened to control the crowd, leading to a scuffle between personnel and protesters.

"We stepped in to maintain law and order as the situation was getting out of hand. Minimal force was used to disperse the gathering," a senior police officer present at the scene said.

Earlier in the day, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the BJP of attempting to illegally include voters from outside West Bengal in this state's electoral rolls in bulk by means of Form 6 applications.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had alleged on Monday that nearly 30,000 Form 6s were submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party in a single day to register residents of other states as voters in West Bengal.

The protesters on Tuesday also claimed that BJP supporters had attacked them during the unrest.

"Our members were provoked and assaulted. We demand a fair inquiry into the incident," a representative of the protesting group said.

The situation remained tense for some time before additional forces were deployed outside the CEO's new office on Strand Road to bring it under control. Authorities are closely monitoring developments to prevent further escalation, police said.