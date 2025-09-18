HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vote deletion can't be done online: EC on Rahul charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 18, 2025 12:47 IST

The Election Commission on Thursday dubbed as incorrect and baseless the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors'.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi,' it said.

No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person, the EC asserted.

 

Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Kumar of protecting 'vote chors' and people who have destroyed democracy, and cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
