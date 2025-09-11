HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CRPF claims security protocol violations by Rahul Gandhi

CRPF claims security protocol violations by Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 16:39 IST

x

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged certain security protocol 'violations' allegedly by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his movements, official sources said.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in a meeting with Bihar Leaders, in New Delhi. Photograph: @AICC on X via ANI Photo

The CRPF VIP security wing provides a 'Z plus (ASL)' armed protection to the 55-year-old Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

Around 10-12 armed CRPF commandos provide a proximate security cover to him whenever he is mobile.

 

As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the force carries out an early reconnaissance of the locations to be visited by Gandhi.

The sources said the VIP security unit of the paramilitary force has sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating certain 'unscheduled movements without intimation' by Gandhi during his domestic visits as well as before he left for abroad.

The sources said such communication was 'routine' in nature and had been sent by the CRPF security wing in the context of Gandhi's security in the past too.

The force has underlined that such unannounced movements pose a 'risk' to the security of the 'high risk' VIP, adding that stipulated guidelines should be followed mandatorily by the protectee and his staff.

It is also understood to have furnished the guidelines to be followed, as stipulated in the central 'yellow book' for VIP security, and the need to keep the security wing in the loop all the time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
Rahul's lawyer to withdraw 'life threat' claim in court
Rahul's lawyer to withdraw 'life threat' claim in court
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
'Rahul Would Have Been Wiser Had He...'
'Rahul Would Have Been Wiser Had He...'
ED grills BJP worker who filed case over Rahul's citizenship
ED grills BJP worker who filed case over Rahul's citizenship

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Heroines

webstory image 2

Explore Rajasthan Through Its Souvenirs

webstory image 3

Crispy Okra: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam1:18

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Watch: PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi3:05

Watch: PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV