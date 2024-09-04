Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, may contest Haryana polls

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana assembly polls by the party.

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia meet with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to sources, Phogat and Punia are likely to contest the Haryana assembly elections on Congress ticket and might resign from their official posts.

However, the Congress has remained tightlipped about it with All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on it by Thursday.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Congress' central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday.

Though names have not been declared but the Congress' candidates list is set to be out in a day or two.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.