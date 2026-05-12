HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets in TN

Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets in TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 10:59 IST

x

Responding to public demand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state.

TVK chief Vijay

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: TN DIPR

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister orders closure of 717 retail liquor outlets.
  • The decision follows widespread public demand, especially from women and political parties.
  • Outlets near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands will be closed.
  • The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) operates the liquor outlets.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state.

Reasons Behind The Liquor Outlet Closures

Considering the welfare of the public in mind, Vijay issued orders to shut down the retail liquor outlets. Accordingly, 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 outlets near bus stands will be closed within the next two weeks, an official release said. 

Public Demand For Liquor Ban

There has been widespread demand, especially from women and a few political parties in the state, that all the liquor shops in the state should be closed.

TASMAC Operations In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Vijay's Economic Policies Are Like MamataDi's'
'Vijay's Economic Policies Are Like MamataDi's'
'Vijay Hasn't Displaced Dravidian Frame'
'Vijay Hasn't Displaced Dravidian Frame'
Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
'We Will Soon Have Another Election In Tamil Nadu'
'We Will Soon Have Another Election In Tamil Nadu'
The Only Pollster Who Predicted Vijay's Victory
The Only Pollster Who Predicted Vijay's Victory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

'Don't buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid Middle East crisis0:24

'Don't buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid...

PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara3:13

PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town3:24

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO