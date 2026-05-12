Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets in TN

Responding to public demand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: TN DIPR

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister orders closure of 717 retail liquor outlets.

The decision follows widespread public demand, especially from women and political parties.

Outlets near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands will be closed.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) operates the liquor outlets.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state.

Reasons Behind The Liquor Outlet Closures

Considering the welfare of the public in mind, Vijay issued orders to shut down the retail liquor outlets. Accordingly, 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 outlets near bus stands will be closed within the next two weeks, an official release said.

Public Demand For Liquor Ban

There has been widespread demand, especially from women and a few political parties in the state, that all the liquor shops in the state should be closed.

TASMAC Operations In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state.