Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for kin of TN stampede victims

Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for kin of TN stampede victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 28, 2025 13:57 IST

TVK president Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at a stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27.

IMAGE: TVK chief and actor Vijay greets gathering before stampede during a public event in Karur, Tamil Nadu, September 27, 2025. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

The actor-politician said he is deeply anguished over the incident, which claimed more than 30 lives and left many others injured.

 

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said.

He added that he would pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured that his party men would provide all possible support those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
