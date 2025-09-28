HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN stampede: Toll rises to 40, two critical; 67 undergoing treatment

TN stampede: Toll rises to 40, two critical; 67 undergoing treatment

Source: PTI
September 28, 2025

The fatalities in the stampede here on Saturday has climbed to 40 and 67 persons are still undergoing treatment as in-patients, Tamil Nadu health secretary P Senthil Kumar said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Massive crowd gather for actor-politician Vijay's rally during a public event, in Karur. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

"In this unfortunate incident, 39 deaths have been reported--17 women, 13 men, 4 male children, and 5 female children. The postmortem has been done for 30 (out of 39 deceased) and the bodies have been handed over to their families," Senthil Kumar told reporters after visiting the patients at the GH.

 

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

Of those undergoing treatment, the condition of two was critical. "And all others are stable. One of the patients has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Madurai, for further treatment," he said.

To a question, he replied that already 200 doctors were working at the Karur GH attending on the patients, and in addition about 149 doctors, nurses and forensic experts were mobilised from the nearby government facilities.

"Though the Karur GH is endowed with sufficient number of experts, since it was night hours we had to mobilise the medical teams in view of large number of deaths and post-mortem to be conducted. All the bodies are being shifted to their doorsteps," Senthil Kumar said.

The bodies of 38 people who died due to stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's rally have been identified and currently efforts were on to hand over their mortal remains to their relatives, Dindigul district collector S Saravanan said.

The identify of a woman was yet to be established, he said. "Currently, the work to identify this woman was on and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives,” Saravanan told reporters here.

Director of Medical Education, Dr Suganthi Rajakumari, said the condition of two persons who were admitted on September 27 continued to remain critical and efforts were on to revive them.

To a question, she told media here that all government facilities had adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines and that the patients were being provided the best treatment.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
