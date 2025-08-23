Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Victory for Pooches

IMAGE: Animal rights activists and dog lovers organised by the Jeev Ashraya NGO at the Alambagh area in Lucknow celebrate their victory after the Supreme Court modified its earlier suo motu directive mandating the confinement of all stray dogs in shelters across the Delhi-National Capital Region and prohibiting their release. Photograph: ANI Photo

Radhakrishnan Meets BJP Patriarch

IMAGE: NDA Vice Presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan calls on Bharat Ratna and veteran Bharatiya Janat Party leader Lal Kishenchand Advani in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Petals For Rekha

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was assaulted a couple of days ago, returns to public engagements at Vastrika-2025 at Ashok Bazaar, Gandhi Nagar, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Op Sindoor Praised In Gaya

IMAGE: A supporter hold a poster of Operation Sindoor at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting to inaugurate various projects worth Rs 13,000 crores in Gaya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ex-President Faces Justice

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives at the magistrate's court in Colombo. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

FBI Raids Bolton

IMAGE: Former US national security adviser John Bolton arrives at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, following an FBI raid. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Reuters

IMAGE: FBI agents carry boxes out of Bolton's home. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: Gretchen Smith Bolton, Bolton's wife, walks away from her home as it is searched by FBI agents. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Reuters

Empty Pots, Hungry Hearts

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Displaced in Gaza

IMAGE: Displaced Palestinians travel on a cart loaded with belongings as they flee amid an Israeli military operation in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Cossack Kids Get Ready For War

IMAGE: Students of the Don Cossack Cadet School of the Emperor Alexander III and members of the Cossack community undergo military training in the Rostov region, Russia. Photograph: Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters

Deluge In Pakistan

IMAGE: People wade through a flooded street as they carry a woman to hospital in Latifabad, Hyderabad, Pakistan. Photograph: Yasir Rajput/Reuters

Happy Birthday, Panda Twins

IMAGE: Female giant panda twins Leni and Lotti turn one year old at Zoo Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Liesa Johannssen/Reuters

Oldman Leaves His Mark

IMAGE: Gary Oldman -- Oscar winner and star of the Apple series Slow Horses -- leaves his handprints in wet cement during a ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Gary Oldman's handprints and footprints are pictured after he placed them in cement during the ceremony. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff