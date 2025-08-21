HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is This How First Humans Looked?

Is This How First Humans Looked?

REDIFF NEWS
August 21, 2025 17:51 IST

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

First Hybrid Humans

IMAGE: An AI-reconstructed image, created at Tel Aviv University, shows a mixed Neanderthal-Homo Sapiens family.
The image is based on research conducted by an Israeli-French team on a prehistoric child's skull, believed to be the world's earliest known human fossil exhibiting a combination of Neanderthal and Homo Sapiens traits. Photograph: Tel Aviv University/Handout via/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Professor Israel Hershkovitz of the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Tel Aviv University, holds the remains of the prehistoric child skull. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Trapped in Rubble

IMAGE: Palestinian Saja Hamad lies trapped under the rubble of a house hit by an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Saja was rescued and is now recovering in hospital. Photograph: Reuters

 

Carrying Through the Floods

IMAGE: A man carries a family member on his back as he wades through a flooded street in Mumbai. Photograph: Reuters

 

Jalandhar Under Water

IMAGE: School students make their way through a waterlogged road in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganga Forces Exodus

IMAGE: People with their belongings move to safer places in Kanpur as the water level of the Ganga rises. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Sarvari In Spate

IMAGE: The flooded Sarvari river following a cloudburst in the Lag valley in Kullu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Yamuna Swallows Mathura Ghats

IMAGE: Flooded ghats in Mathura after the Yamuna flows over the danger mark. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Faith Ignores Floods

IMAGE: A man prayers to a Shivaling at Gola Ghat in Kanpur even as water levels of the Ganga crosses the danger mark. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Parliamentary Protest

IMAGE: Opposition MPs protest as Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Is Priyanka Ignoring Dr T?

IMAGE: Is Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi giving party MP Shashi Tharoor -- whose recent comments have not gone down well with the Congress leadership -- the cold shoulder? Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Ukraine Hides Below

IMAGE: People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Hamare Mange Poori Karon!

IMAGE: Diploma In Elementary Education students (session 2023-2025) protest outside the Bihar State Electricity Board office in Patna demanding immediate release of the 2nd year result and an opportunity to appear in the TRE-4 recruitment exam. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Sadar Bazar Goes Swadeshi

IMAGE: A Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association member puts up a poster for Swadeshi goods at a shops in Sadar Bazar in New Delhi following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day call to buy Swadeshi products. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Save Hockey

IMAGE: A hockey player protests at Dinku Road, Khuman Lampak in Imphal East, Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

