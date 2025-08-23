Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Caring For Kadiki

IMAGE: January Gweshe, a senior animal caregiver, feeds orphaned elephant Kadiki (The Little One) at Wild is Life in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photograph: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Gaza's Food Cry

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian waits to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Fleeing Amid Conflict

IMAGE: Displaced Palestinian women fleeing northern Gaza ride with their belongings as they head south, amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Anguished Gaza

IMAGE: Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Wiz Of Oz Coming Soon

IMAGE: A display of 50 foot-long legs and 22-foot-tall ruby slippers, a promotion for the upcoming Wizard of Oz at Sphere movie, in Las Vegas. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Vilambara For Lalettan

IMAGE: Movie superstar Mohanlal receives the Vilambara Pathrika (ceremonial proclamation) from members of the Travancore royal family during the centuries-old Murajapam and Lakshadeepam rituals at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Flood Trapped Rescued

IMAGE: NDRF teams conduct flood water rescue operations at Mocha village in Porbandar. Photograph: @NDRFHQ X/ANI Photo

Drone Sparks Alert

IMAGE: BSF and J&K police administration search for a Pakistani drone in Kanachak area in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Protest for Pooches

IMAGE: Dog lovers protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Supreme Court's earlier verdict directing all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelters. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff