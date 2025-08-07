HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vice Presidential Poll: NDA Has 28 Vote Edge

Vice Presidential Poll: NDA Has 28 Vote Edge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 07, 2025 10:44 IST

x

The effective strength of both the Houses together is 786 and the winning candidate will require 394 votes, considering that all eligible voters exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission issued a notification on Thursday for the September 9 election to the office of the vice president, kickstarting the nomination process.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

August 25 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

 

The vice president's post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who cited health reasons for his decision. His term was to end in August 2027.

According to Constitutional provisions, in case of a mid-term poll, the incumbent gets a full five-year term.

A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has a comfortable edge in the vice presidential elections.

The vice president is elected by the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.

The 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat -- Basirhat in West Bengal -- while there are five vacancies in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

Of the five vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, four are from Jammu and Kashmir, and one from Punjab.

The seat from Punjab was vacated after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora quit following his election to the state assembly in a bypoll last month.

The effective strength of both the Houses together is 786 and the winning candidate will require 394 votes, considering that all eligible voters exercise their franchise.

In the Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 of the 542 members.

The ruling alliance has the support of 129 members in the Rajya Sabha, assuming that the nominated members vote in support of the NDA nominee, which has an effective strength of 240.

The ruling alliance has the support of 422 members.

Article 66 (1) of the Constitution provides that the vice presidential election shall be held in accordance with the system of Proportional Representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

In this system, the elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates.

The vice president is the second highest Constitutional office in the country. He serves for a five-year term, but can continue to be in office, irrespective of the expiry of the term, until the successor assumes office.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vice Presidential elections on September 9
Vice Presidential elections on September 9
EC finalises Electoral College for vice presidential poll
EC finalises Electoral College for vice presidential poll
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

webstory image 2

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 3

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

TARIFF Tsunami: ANI Reports from the White House2:31

TARIFF Tsunami: ANI Reports from the White House

Man tries to 'slap' ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, arrested4:50

Man tries to 'slap' ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD