EC finalises Electoral College for vice presidential poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2025 17:36 IST

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has finalised the Electoral College for the vice presidential election, necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.

IMAGE: Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure. Photograph: Sasnad TV/ ANI Photo

The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, the poll authority said it has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

 

The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission office from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, the poll body said.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
