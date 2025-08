The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9, the poll authority announced on Friday.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

The notification for the vice presidential election will be issued on August 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21.

The results of the election will be announced on the polling day -- September 9 -- itself, the Election Commission said.

The post of the vice president fell vacant after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.