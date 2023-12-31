News
VHP warns against fraudsters collecting Ram Temple donations

VHP warns against fraudsters collecting Ram Temple donations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 31, 2023 17:36 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday said 'some people' have been seeking funds in the name of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust without any approval and a complaint has been made to Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union home ministry requesting for immediate action against them.

IMAGE: Police personnel keep vigil after security arrangements heightened before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also cautioned people against falling into the trap of people 'trying to dupe' them in the name of the temple trust -- Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

 

He also shared on the microblogging site the complaint sent to the Uttar Pradesh police chief, a copy of which was marked to Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah.

'Beware! Some people are trying to cheat people carrying fake ID of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra,' the VHP spokesperson Bansal said in in post on X.

'We have sent the formal Complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow Range IG to take immediate steps in the matter of faith,' Bansal said in another post on the microblogging site.

In a post on X, the VHP had recently said that no one has been given permission to form a separate committee and collect funds for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"No one has been given permission to form a separate committee and print receipts to collect funds for (upcoming) consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya," VHP general secretary Milind Parande had said.

"Society should also remain alert in such a situation," Parande had said in his post on X on December 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
