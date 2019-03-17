Veteran journalist Darryl D'Monte passes away

March 17, 2019 11:52 IST

Veteran journalist Darryl D'Monte died in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was 75.

According to reports, D'Monte was treated for cancer a couple of years ago but was in remission.

Times of India quoted his wife Zarine as saying that he was fine till Friday and his death comes as a 'terrible shock'.

In his long career, D'Monte had worked as resident editor of The Indian Express and The Times of India in Mumbai.

A veteran environmental journalist, D'Monte had written two books on the impact of rapid economic growth on environment and the effect of liberalisation on Mumbai's textile mills.

He also served as chairman of Forum of Environmental Journalists of India.

He was also involved in several civic projects and citizen initiatives in Mumbai.

Friends and colleagues of D'Monte paid tributes to him on social media, terming his death as 'a great loss'.

Read Darryl D'Monte's interview with Rediff.com HERE