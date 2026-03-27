Verushka Singh, first Indian-origin Mrs South Africa, quits after 4 months

In November 2025, Singh's victory was celebrated as a breakthrough for the representation of the minority Indian community in South Africa.

IMAGE: Verushka Singh, the first Indian-origin Mrs South Africa. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram

Key Points Singh advocated for environmental sustainability, bridging the gap between pageant glamour and climate action during her tenure.

The Mrs South Africa organisation supports Singh's decision, praising her dedication and professionalism.

First Princess Carika Bebb has been crowned as the new Mrs South Africa 2026.

Singh championed women's empowerment, breaking stereotypes around ageism and motherhood.

Verushka Singh, the first Indian-origin Mrs South Africa to be crowned in the pageant's 24-year history, has stepped down just four months after her crowning, citing "personal and family reasons".

In November 2025, Singh's victory was celebrated as a breakthrough for representation of the minority Indian community in South Africa.

The 39-year-old chemical engineer and climate change consultant cited personal and family reasons for her decision.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on this platform and for the incredible women I've had the privilege of standing alongside. This decision is entirely my own, made with my family's needs at heart, and I step away with nothing but appreciation for Mrs South Africa and what it stands for," Singh said in her statement.

During her short tenure, Singh was a vocal advocate for environmental sustainability, frequently using her corporate expertise to bridge the gap between "pageant glamour" and "climate action."

Despite the unexpected nature of her resignation, the Mrs South Africa organisation has expressed full support for Singh's choice.

Joani Jacobs, CEO of Mrs South Africa, praised Singh's professionalism and the impact she made during her brief time as the titleholder.

"Verushka has carried the title with dedication and professionalism during her time on the platform. We respect her decision and support her in prioritising what matters most in this season of her life," Jacobs said.

The organisation confirmed that all scheduled programmes, charity initiatives, and empowerment workshops for the 2026 cycle of the Pageant will proceed as planned with the First Princess, Carika Bebb, who has now been officially crowned as the new Mrs South Africa 2026.

Singh's Advocacy and Initiatives

Singh's short reign was characterised by her use of the title to further her efforts to make climate change "human and accessible." She specifically highlighted how environmental disasters disproportionately affect women and children, often forcing them to drop out of school or walk longer distances for water.

Through her foundation, Climate Axis, she promoted community programmes and advisory services aimed at environmental resilience. She advocated for energy conservation and waste reduction, emphasising that these "measurable sustainability projects" start within the home.

Singh championed the idea that women do not have to choose between a corporate career and personal passions. She advocated for breaking stereotypes around ageism and motherhood, positioning the Mrs South Africa journey as a leadership development programme.

Other causes that Singh supported included advocacy for providing education in remote and underserved areas of South Africa; fighting human trafficking; initiatives focused on uplifting and providing resources for individuals with disabilities; wildlife conservation and a long-standing partnership between the Mrs South Africa organisation and the Cancer Association of South Africa.